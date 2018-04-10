Have Your Say: Will We See EVANGELION 3.0 + 1.0 This Decade?

Ah, Evangelion... sigh.
Its series and films are rightfully the stuff of legends. I tried to write a short overview of the franchise's history, when the first of the fou...
Wait. That's what I wrote over two years ago already
.
In that article, I wondered whether we'd ever see the final Rebuild of Evangelion
film, or if the franchise's creator/director Anno Hideaki had run away from it screaming, never to return to it once he got his Shin: Godzilla
film finished.
News since then has been sparse. Anno has mentioned several times that work on the film, now DEFINITELY called Evangelion 3.0 + 1.0
, is commencing, and a tweet from the studio on April 5th confirmed that the production goes smoothly.
(That's April 5th 2017, but still...)
And look: last Summer, we even got a preview poster!
It's the one shown here, on the left.
Ehm...
So, let's make Evangelion
the topic of the week once more. I won't be as optimistic to think we'll see something concrete in 2018, but I do now expect the film to be made at some point. Will we see it in 2019? 2020? Or later?
And, more importantly, will we still be waiting for it, or is it finally too late?
Chime in, in the comments, and HAVE YOUR SAY!!
