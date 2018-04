Have Your Say: What's Your Favorite Anthology Film?

Last weekend I watched, the closing title of the IMAGINE Film Festival in Amsterdam this year, and had a lot of fun with it , as with more horror anthologies recently.Anthologies, whether with or without a framing device, are an excellent way to present stories which have a different build-up and pay-off than a regular feature will have. Not every story lends itself to a 90-120 minute long treatment, after all, and if you can get several good stories together with a common theme, and anthology film can be quite a treat indeed. You can even play with the different styles of different directors, if you like, or give a few promising new talents an opportunity to shine among a few more established names.These plus-points apply for all genres of course, not just horror, though horror fans seem to have embraced the anthology concept more than other movie-goers.So let's make anthologies the subject of the week. What's your favorite anthology film?Chime in, in the comments below, and HAVE YOUR SAY!!