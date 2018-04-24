Have Your Say: What's Your Favorite Anthology Film?

Last weekend I watched Ghost Stories
, the closing title of the IMAGINE Film Festival in Amsterdam this year, and had a lot of fun with it
, as with more horror anthologies recently.
Anthologies, whether with or without a framing device, are an excellent way to present stories which have a different build-up and pay-off than a regular feature will have. Not every story lends itself to a 90-120 minute long treatment, after all, and if you can get several good stories together with a common theme, and anthology film can be quite a treat indeed. You can even play with the different styles of different directors, if you like, or give a few promising new talents an opportunity to shine among a few more established names.
These plus-points apply for all genres of course, not just horror, though horror fans seem to have embraced the anthology concept more than other movie-goers.
So let's make anthologies the subject of the week. What's your favorite anthology film?
Chime in, in the comments below, and HAVE YOUR SAY!!
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here
to report it, or see our DMCA policy
.