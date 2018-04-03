Have Your Say: What About Easter?

Ah... Easter. Depending on where you are in the world, it can mean so many different things. Some weird feast with bunnies and eggs, watching the pope on television, one-or-two extra days of leave, one of the few times the family comes together, Moses saving his people from slavery in Egypt, Christ dying and being reborn...And like with Christmas, there are even older, oft-forgotten reasons to celebrate Easter, involving ancient rituals and obscure deities.Unlike Christmas, there isn't really a cinematic tradition connected to Easter. There are literally hundreds of films featuring Christmas, not just as a background or plot point, but presenting it as their core. Christmas even has its own horror-sub-genre!Not so with Easter. Even including the occasional reflection upon the life (and often death) of Christ, it's hard to point towards more than a handful of typical Easter films.So let's make Easter the subject of this week's "Have Your Say". Do you have a cinematic tradition for Easter? What film gives you the Easter feeling, and what does that mean? Family, food, tradition, religion? Bunnies? Eggs?Chime in, in the comments below, and HAVE YOUR SAY!