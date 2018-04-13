Fantasia Coverage All News Indie News International Features Trailers How ScreenAnarchy Works

Friday One Sheet: The Legacy of 2001: A SPACE ODYSSEY

Contributing Writer; Toronto, Canada (@triflic)
1
 Sign-In to Vote

Stanley Kubrick's timeless masterpiece of science fiction and supreme audio-visual storytelling, 2001: A Space Odyssey, turns 50 this month. Thus, I would like to take today's column as a gallery, to outlay about a dozen posters, from official studio released posters, to key art from other countries, as well as fan-made and minimalist designs, for your viewing pleasure.

A movie that has so many iconic moments and images, has also generated a wellspring of wonderful pieces of wall-art over the decades. Click through the gallery below to see all the posters. 

The Classic UK QUAD poster was shrunk and matted to fit into the standard USA design.

1
 Sign-In to Vote
Screen Anarchy logo
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.
2001PosterStanley Kubrick

More about 2001: A Space Odyssey

About ScreenAnarchy Contact ScreenAnarchy Privacy Policy User Agreement Advertise on ScreenAnarchy Community Guidelines
All content © 2004-2018 ScreenAnarchy LLC.