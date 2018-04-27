Friday One Sheet: 93QUEEN and THE RUSSIAN JOB

Hot Docs is currently happening in Toronto, and while researching what to see, and what to include in our previous Curtain Raiser post, I came across a few well designed posters for films at the fest. One publicist was kind enough to even send us an exclusive, with the poster for the doc on Brooklyn's Hasidic Jewish female emergency response force, 93Queen.

Illustrated by Tony Stella and designed by Midnight Marauder, this poster gives a hand-made feel to the neighborhood and the characters.

At the other end of the spectrum is the poster for Russian satirical doc on the re-invention of an ailing auto-factory at the hands of new management clashing with old ways. The poster is done in a classic propaganda style, and it is extraordinarily eye-catching in its simplicity.

From design firm, pinkpill, "The illustration of the poster portrays an unfinished car and a sad manager. It represents the desperation and loneliness. Red color represents Russia, and how little have things changed since the communism."