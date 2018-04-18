Fantasia Coverage Festival Reviews Crime Movies Superhero Movies Manga How ScreenAnarchy Works

Explosive New Trailer for Korean DRUG WAR Remake Will Make You a BELIEVER

Contributor; Seoul, South Korea (@pierceconran)
The much-anticipated Korean remake of Johnnie To's crime drama Drug War has dropped an electric first trailer ahead of its domestic release on May 24. From The Silenced director Lee Hae-young, the film will head overseas under the new international title Believer.

Cho Jin-woong (A Hard Day) takes the lead role, played by Sun Honglei in the original, of detective Won-ho, who is looking to take down a large crime syndicate that controls the drug trade in Korea. Rising superstar Ryu Jun-yeol (A Taxi Driver) fills Louis Koo's shoes as Rak, the drug pusher who teams up with Won-ho to take them on.

Park Hae-joon (Fourth Place), Kim Sung-ryoung (The Fatal Encounter) and Cha Seung-won (Man on High Heels) co-star in the crime thriller, which also includes the last role of late actor Kim Joo-hyuk (Confidential Assignment), as the psychotic drug king pin Ha-rim in what is sure to be a memorable swan song.

Korea releases a number of crime thrillers each year, but few have ever seemed as explosive as Believer.

