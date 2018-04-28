From Dread Central Presents comes the new film from the crazed minds of director Adam Rifkin and Penn Jillette (Penn & Teller)! In this ultimate "meta movie," Herbert Blount (Penn Jillette) is a crowdfunding contributor for the new Adam Rifkin feature KNOCKED OFF. Unhappy with the film, he steals the footage and kidnaps actress Missi Pyle to star in his own "director's cut!"

The ultimate ‘meta movie’, DIRECTOR’S CUT is an insane, cinematic sleight of hand trick that reflects on itself, much like the stage persona of its co-star and creator, world famous illusionist Penn Jillette. Here, teamed with acclaimed Director Adam Rifkin, Jillette conjures a mind bending, genre defying movie-within-a-movie-mash-up that’s part narrative thriller, part docu-mental-case. Starring Missi Pyle, DIRECTOR’S CUT is about a cineaste stalker who kidnaps his favorite actress and forces her to star in his amateur movie. The madness that unspools behind the scenes will leave you reeling.

DIRECTOR'S CUT! In select theaters May 10th & 11th. On VOD and Blu-Ray/DVD on May 29th!