VIFF And Morbido Team up For Master Class in Mexican Fantasy and Horror Cinema, Capped Off With TIGERS ARE NOT AFRAID Screening

If you live in Vancouver for once in your life the high cost of living and unaffordable housing market is finally playing in your favor. Vancouver International Film Festival and our familia from the Morbido Film Festival are coming together for a special one night event on April 19th.

Morbido Crypt's Guide to Mexican Fantasy & Horror Cinema is a master class on the history and current surge of genre filmmaking coming from Mexico. Led by Morbido's head programmer and 'mi hermano de una madre Mexicana', Abraham Castillo Flores will lead attendees from the origins of fantastic cinema to the current crop of filmmakers leading the wave of terror or horror. After Flores has completed his throwdown the evening will cap off with a screening of the tremendous fantasy horror Issa Lopez's Tigers are not Afraid.

This is not an evening to be missed, Vancouver!

Please visit the link to the event page to get your tickets.