VAMPIRE CLAY: Killer Art in New Trailer And Poster For Umezawa Sôichi's Horror Flick

After studying in Tokyo, Kaori returns to Aina Academy to finish her prep classes for art school. Quickly outshining her jealous classmates, she soon becomes the star of the class when she discovers a bag of old, mysterious clay and uses it for sculpting assignments. Things begin to get strange, however, when students’ projects are destroyed and one of Kaori’s classroom rivals disappears. As the students uncover that the clay is possessed by a starving artist who died tragically in the building years ago, the school finds itself attacked by a gang of murderous, bloodthirsty clay “vampires.” The monsters begin to impersonate - and subsequently devour - the students, thus answering the age-old question: can art be so bad that it kills?
In Japan, if you want to get into the famous art university in Tokyo, you will not only need to study a substantial amount of hours, but you will also need luck. I went to prep school for four years in order to pass the exams for the art university; however, unfortunately, I could not get in. I put the passion (more likely, a grudge) and my longtime dream to “make a movie,” which I’ve been yearning to do for years, into the blood of Mitazuka, the sculptor in the film
Vampire Clay from Monument Releasing on Vimeo.