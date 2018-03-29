VAMPIRE CLAY: Killer Art in New Trailer And Poster For Umezawa Sôichi's Horror Flick

Umezawa Sôichi plied his trade in the Japanese film industry working in special effects makeup in film and television. With only a short film and a segment in the second ABCs of Death anthology under his director's belt Umezawa has made his first feature length horror film, Vampire Clay.

Vampire Clay would go on to play at some of the biggest genre programs and festivals around the world: TIFF Midnight Madness, Fantastic Fest, Sitges, and Tallinn Black Nights. Now it is time to bring it to you. Momentum Releasing is bringing Vampire Clay to U.S. cinemas in NYC, LA, other select cinemas and VOD on April 20th.

We have the new poster and new trailer to share with you.

After studying in Tokyo, Kaori returns to Aina Academy to finish her prep classes for art school. Quickly outshining her jealous classmates, she soon becomes the star of the class when she discovers a bag of old, mysterious clay and uses it for sculpting assignments. Things begin to get strange, however, when students’ projects are destroyed and one of Kaori’s classroom rivals disappears. As the students uncover that the clay is possessed by a starving artist who died tragically in the building years ago, the school finds itself attacked by a gang of murderous, bloodthirsty clay “vampires.” The monsters begin to impersonate - and subsequently devour - the students, thus answering the age-old question: can art be so bad that it kills?

In a director's statement Umezawa muses about his short life as an art student,