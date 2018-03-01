The Future Embraces Classic Rajinikanth In KAALA Teaser

Any time a new film is announced from Superstar Rajinikanth, the world listens, and when a teaser or trailer appears, the world watches.

While Indian film fans anxiously await the eternally delayed sequel to his international breakout film Enthiran (Robot), today we get a peek at his next drama, Kaala. A couple of summers ago Rajinikanth went back to his roots with Kabali, directed by the young and talented Pa. Ranjith. That film was met with mixed reviews with many fans lamenting the lack of old school masala tactics, but others - like me - cheered a rebirth of Rajini in the mold of the modern antihero. Ranjith is back to direct Kaala, which looks like a pretty familiar story of a gangster Don who is a hero among the common people who cleans up the streets from less scrupulous criminals.

This first teaser doesn't look like it's going to necessarily break the mold of Rajini films, or Tamil film masala in general, but the amount of swagger and charisma that the actor brings to his work is undeniable. Also present to support Rajinikanth in Kaala are pan-Indian star actor Nana Patekar and Gangs of Wasseypur co-lead Huma Qureshi. The film was produced by Rajini's son-in-law (and stellar performer set to make his Hollywood debut in The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir) Dhanush's Wunderbar company, and is being distributed by Lyca Productions, who are putting out the aforementioned Enthiran sequel 2.0 sometime in the next year or so.

This may not mean much to those unfamiliar with Rajinikanth's work, but fanatics like me are incredibly excited. To join our gang, cehck out the Kaala teaser below.