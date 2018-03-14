TFW 2018: Texas Frightmare Weekend Unveils Official Clive Barker Designed T-Shirt

I'm not normally one to pimp merch from local events , but this announcement is a bit of a doozy.

Texas Frightmare Weekend, the largest horror convention in the Southwest and one of my absolute favorite events every year, has unveiled their official event t-shirt, designed by the legendary Clive Barker, making this a really unique opportunity to own a piece of art specially commissioned from the master.

Clive Barker has been an attendee at past TFW events as far as I can recall, but this is the first time he's contributed to the merch of the event, adding to the already announced amazing event poster from artist Timothy Pittides, and some other cool merch. With the recent 4K remaster and restoration of Barker's first filmed adaptation, Rawhead Rex, out now from Kino Lorber and a planned meeting of Cenobites (Doug Bradley as Pinhead, Simon Bamford as Butterball, Nicolas Vince as the Chatterer, and Barbie Wilde as the original female Cenobite), this is a remarkable year for Hellraiser fans as well.

Check out the press release below and the first look at the artwork for this amazing merch. (Loyd, save me one!)

TEXAS FRIGHTMARE WEEKEND REVEALS

2018 EVENT T-SHIRT ART BY RENOWNED ARTIST, AUTHOR AND FILMMAKER CLIVE BARKER

Dallas, TX: Texas Frightmare Weekend presented by Arrow Video is proud to reveal our 2018 t-shirt art! Designed by legendary artist, author and filmmaker Clive Barker (Hellraiser, Night Breed) this all new art was commissioned exclusively in celebration of the 13th annual event this May 4-6, 2018.

Clive Barker is largely considered a master of the horror genre. His Books of Blood and Hellraiser films are among his best-known works. Barker came to prominence in the mid-1980s with a series of short stories, the Books of Blood, which established him as a leading horror writer. He has since written many novels and other works, and his fiction has been adapted into films, notably the Hellraiser and Candyman series. He was also the executive producer of the film Gods and Monsters.

Barker is a prolific visual artist, often illustrating his own books. His paintings have been seen first on the covers of his official fan club magazine, Dread, published by Fantaco in the early '90s; on the covers of the collections of his plays, Incarnations (1995) and Forms of Heaven (1996); and on the second printing of the original British publications of his Books of Blood series. Barker also provided the artwork for his young adult novel The Thief of Always and for the Abarat series. His artwork has been exhibited at Bert Green Fine Art in Los Angeles and Chicago, at the Bess Cutler Gallery in New York and La Luz De Jesus in Los Angeles. Many of his sketches and paintings can be found in the collection Clive Barker, Illustrator, published in 1990 by Arcane/Eclipse Books, and in Visions of Heaven and Hell, published in 2005 by Rizzoli Books.

Clive Barker will also be a special guest at the 13th annual Texas Frightmare Weekend happening this May 4-6, 2018. TFW 2018 marks his first convention appearance in several years. Other guests include Ron Perlman (Hellboy, Sons of Anarchy), the stars of 2017’s IT, Matthew Lillard (Scooby Doo, Scream), Steven Weber (The Shining, Wings), Katie Featherston (Paranormal Activity), Tobin Bell (Saw), Brad Dourif (One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest, Child’s Play) and more than 40 more genre icons.