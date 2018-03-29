TERMINAL: Margot Robbie Spins a Neon Web in First Trailer

The first trailer for Vaughn Stein's neo noir Terminal bowed today. Starring Margot Robbie, Simon Pegg, Mike Myers, Dexter Fletcher and Max Irons the film is coming to cinemas, and On Demand and Digital HD on May 11th.

In the dark heart of a sprawling, anonymous city, Terminal follows the twisting tales of two assassins carrying out a sinister mission, a teacher battling a fatal illness, an enigmatic janitor and a curious waitress leading a dangerous double life. Murderous consequences unravel in the dead of night as their lives all intertwine at the hands of a mysterious criminal mastermind hell-bent on revenge.

Robbie premiered the trailer for Terminal on her Facebook, Insta and Twitter accounts earlier today. We have the trailer and a motion poster for you to look at below. Enjoy!