Chattanooga Film Fest Coverage Weird News Weird Features Musicals Indie Interviews How ScreenAnarchy Works

SXSW 2018: In PROSPECT Teaser, Intergalactic Treasure Hunting Goes Horribly Wrong

Contributing Writer; Canada (@ChrisDWebster)
1
 Sign-In to Vote
SXSW 2018: In PROSPECT Teaser, Intergalactic Treasure Hunting Goes Horribly Wrong

Prospect, the intriguing indie sci-fi thriller lead by Jay Duplass and Pedro Pascal is premiering at SXSW this week and to celebrate the production has premiered a first-look teaser.

I predict fans of hand crafted, sci-fi will fall in love with what we're seeing here. In fact not since Moon can I recall being quite as excited by the, *ahem*, prospects of a science fiction.

In the film, a teenage girl and her father travel to a remote moon on the hunt for elusive riches. But there are others roving the moon's toxic forest and the job quickly devolves into a desperate fight to escape.

Co-directed by Zeek Earl and Chris Caldwell, Prospect is based on their short film of the same name which premiered at SXSW in 2014.

Prospect co-stars Sophie Thatcher, Andre Royo, Sheila Vand and Anwan Glover. Endeavor Content is handling sales. The film premieres at SXSW 2018 on March 10 at 12:45 PM at Alamo Lamar D.

1
 Sign-In to Vote
Screen Anarchy logo
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.
Chris CaldwellJay DuplassPedro PascalSXSW 2018Zeek Earl

More about Prospect

About ScreenAnarchy Contact ScreenAnarchy Privacy Policy User Agreement Advertise on ScreenAnarchy Community Guidelines
All content © 2004-2018 ScreenAnarchy LLC.