SXSW 2018: In PROSPECT Teaser, Intergalactic Treasure Hunting Goes Horribly Wrong

Prospect, the intriguing indie sci-fi thriller lead by Jay Duplass and Pedro Pascal is premiering at SXSW this week and to celebrate the production has premiered a first-look teaser.

I predict fans of hand crafted, sci-fi will fall in love with what we're seeing here. In fact not since Moon can I recall being quite as excited by the, *ahem*, prospects of a science fiction.

In the film, a teenage girl and her father travel to a remote moon on the hunt for elusive riches. But there are others roving the moon's toxic forest and the job quickly devolves into a desperate fight to escape.

Co-directed by Zeek Earl and Chris Caldwell, Prospect is based on their short film of the same name which premiered at SXSW in 2014.

Prospect co-stars Sophie Thatcher, Andre Royo, Sheila Vand and Anwan Glover. Endeavor Content is handling sales. The film premieres at SXSW 2018 on March 10 at 12:45 PM at Alamo Lamar D.