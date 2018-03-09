SXSW 2018 Exclusive Clip: BEING FRANK: THE CHRIS SIEVEY STORY, David Soul Is Left Befuddled

Set to enjoy its world premiere at SXSW 2018 next Tuesday, March 13 at 9:00 PM (Alamo Ritz 1 - limited seating capacity, get there early), Steve Sullivan's debut feature documentary Being Frank: The Chris Sievey Story "tells a twisted tale of split personalities."

That's according to the official verbiage. Here's more about it:

Chris Sievey was a songwriter, artist, comedian and wayward genius. A man whose life was a fantastic, subversive piece of performance art.

His greatest creation, the mysterious Frank Sidebottom becomes a star - a manic, insane, mercurial star who obscures his own creator - playing at Wembley Stadium, getting his TV show and building an army of fans.

Chris Sievey grows to resent his creation and descends into alcoholism and bankruptcy, but his genius cannot survive without 'Being Frank'. So Chris devises a master plan...

We have a hilarious clip from the film for you to enjoy. Watch it below. And if all goes as planned, we'll have a review from a member of our intrepid festival crew in the days ahead.



