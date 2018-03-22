Neuchatel 2018 Announces Major Retrospective of New Zealand Fantasy and Genre Cinema

The Neuchatel International Fantastric Film Festival (NIFFF) has announced that its 18th edition will see a long-held ambition come to fruition; a major retrospective of New Zealand genre cinema.

'What We Do in New Zealand', is being carried out in partnership with the New Zealand Film Commision who are currently celebrating 40-years of New Zealand cinema, with this programme being billed as "the very first retrospective dedicated to fantasy and genre films from the mythical island."

While the full lineup is yet to be announced, they've offered a sneak peek at what's in store before the full lineup is released in June, check it out below...

"WHAT WE DO IN NEW ZEALAND will reveal the hopes and fears of the people from Aotearoa with a programme that includes rare gems and cult classics, as well as modern successes. Our guests will also discuss the industry’s history and future challenges during various conferences. Don’t miss out on this unique opportunity to meet the major creative forces of New Zealand cinema."

SMASH PALACE (Roger Donaldson, NZ, 1981)

THE SCARECROW (Sam Pillsbury, NZ, 1981)

MR. WRONG (Gaylene Preston, NZ, 1984)

UTU (REDUX) (Geoff Murphy, NZ, 1984)

THE QUIET EARTH (Geoff Murphy, NZ, 1985)

PERFECT STRANGERS (Gaylene Preston, NZ, 2003)

THE DEVIL DARED ME TO (Chris Stapp, NZ, 2007)

BOY (Taika Waititi, NZ, 2010)

HUNT FOR THE WILDERPEOPLE (Taika Waititi, NZ, 2016)