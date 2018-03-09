LIVING SPACE: Homegrown Aussie Horror Begins Traveling Road Show in Sydney

Among other things Monster Pictures does a swell job of looking after home grown talent over in Australia. Having picked up local horror flick from director and writer Steven Spiel Living Space they are about to premiere his feature film debut tomorrow night in Sydney before taking it on a traveling road show.

You will find a listing of the other four screenings below, with links to purchase tickets. We also have the trailer too.

A romantic holiday takes a sinister turn when Brad & Ashley’s car breaks down in the German countryside. Forced to take refuge in an isolated farmhouse they thought to be abandoned, the couple quickly learn that the house holds a dark past. Thrust into a supernatural nightmare, the pair must battle malevolent forces lead by an undead Nazi general if they wish to survive the night.

LIVING SPACE stars Leigh Scully (Deep Water, Home & Away), Georgia Chara (Wentworth, Home & Away), Andy McPhee (Sons of Anarchy, Saving Mr Banks), Jolene Anderson (All Saints, Rush), Emma Leonard (800 Words), Charlotte McLeod and Amelia Ayres.

Producer Natalie Forward said "the film is a horror fan’s delight. It really seeps into your psyche and will have you thinking about it for days. The set was terrifying. The house we used lent itself perfectly to a horror film and really is a character of its own in the film. For an independent film to receive a theatrical release in Australia is tough and it truly shows the quality we were able to achieve.”

Writer/director Steven Spiel explains that LIVING SPACE was solely written to entertain audiences. “I knew exactly what I wanted to achieve by creating this film. I was wanting to excite the audience from the very start. I wanted to send the audience on a rollercoaster ride of different emotions to ensure that people could escape their daily lives even if just for 80 minutes. LIVING SPACE is a horror/thriller based on an ideology but not rooted in reality. I feel it’s perfect for someone new to horror as well as seasoned fans ."

The deal was negotiated between Tru Dot Films and Monster Pictures with international sales being handled by Jinga Films.

The film will world premiere March 10th at Event Cinema George Street as part of the Monster Fest Traveling Road Show, which launched in 2016 and brings festival favorites from the Melbourne based genre festival as well as brand new horror-centric world premieres to Sydney.