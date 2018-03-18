LEPRECHAUN RETURNS: Watch The Teaser For Sequel Directed by THE VOID's Steven Kostanski

Leprechaun, just in time for St. Patrick's Day. Next year. Just playing a little bit of catch up tonight. If you have not already heard, SyFy is making a sequel to the popular horror film series,, just in time for St. Patrick's Day. Next year.

Yep, the series of horror films, which is twenty-five years old this year, will be back for another installment of wee little man terror in 2019. The new film will be called Leprechaun Returns and a very quick tease with no real footage yet, bowed yesterday. Find that below.

Taking the helm for the network's project is Canadian filmmaker, member of the beloved collective Astron-6, lover of all things to do with cult cinema, and one of the writer/directors of The Void, Steven Kostanski. To his friends, associates and those that know him well enough when we heard this news we all thought, "Yes. This makes complete sense". Having worked on many studio projects in the makeup departments it will be very interesting to see what he do at the head of such a project.

We are also encouraged to discover that the writer of this new Leprechaun film is Suzanne Keilly. She wrote one of the best episodes of Ash vs Evil Dead in the second season, Ashy Slashy. That was the episode where Ruby, Kelly and Pablo went to the abandoned asylum to look for Ash and Baal. Just an excellent episode though we doubt we will see a Leprechaun puppet in this upcoming movie. Shame.