LEPRECHAUN RETURNS: Watch The Teaser For Sequel Directed by THE VOID's Steven Kostanski

Just playing a little bit of catch up tonight. If you have not already heard, SyFy is making a sequel to the popular horror film series, Leprechaun, just in time for St. Patrick's Day. Next year.
Yep, the series of horror films, which is twenty-five years old this year, will be back for another installment of wee little man terror in 2019. The new film will be called Leprechaun Returns and a very quick tease with no real footage yet, bowed yesterday. Find that below.
Taking the helm for the network's project is Canadian filmmaker, member of the beloved collective Astron-6, lover of all things to do with cult cinema, and one of the writer/directors of The Void, Steven Kostanski. To his friends, associates and those that know him well enough when we heard this news we all thought, "Yes. This makes complete sense". Having worked on many studio projects in the makeup departments it will be very interesting to see what he do at the head of such a project.
We are also encouraged to discover that the writer of this new Leprechaun film is Suzanne Keilly. She wrote one of the best episodes of Ash vs Evil Dead in the second season, Ashy Slashy. That was the episode where Ruby, Kelly and Pablo went to the abandoned asylum to look for Ash and Baal. Just an excellent episode though we doubt we will see a Leprechaun puppet in this upcoming movie. Shame.
Leprechaun Returns finds the leprechaun revived in the modern day when a group of sorority girls unwittingly awaken him while tearing down a cabin to build a new sorority house. The new sequel is written by Suzanne Keilly (Ash vs Evil Dead) and directed by Steven Kostanski (The Void).
The cast is led by Taylor Spreitler (Kevin Can Wait) as Lila, Pepi Sonuga (Ash vs Evil Dead) as Katie, Sai Bennett (Lake Placid: Legacy) as Rose, and Linden Porco as the leprechaun (replacing longtime star Warwick Davis). The film will also bring back a co-star from the original film in Mark Holton, who will reprise his role as Ozzie, the group’s goofball friend almost killed by the leprechaun all those years ago. Additional co-stars include Emily Reid as Meredith, Oliver Llewellyn-Jenkins as Matt, and Ben McGregor as Andy.