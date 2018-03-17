HIghest Grossing Bollywood movies 2018

In these few years Bollywood movie making technique is going to better from the last some past years. Last year most awaiting Tollywood movie Bahubali 2 has been released and this movie were top Indian movie of 2018. Now we can compare to Bollywood movies with Hollywood movies. 2018 was fantastic for Bollywood. Last month in 2017 Tiger Jinda Hai has released and this movie reached top three position in top Bollywood movies of 2017. Now 2018 is running and some awaiting Bollywood movies has released but they could not perform well. Here is list of Highest grossing Bollywood movies of 2018:-
|1- Padmaavat
|Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Shahid Kapoor
|Sanjay Leela Bhansali
|190
|292*
|2- Padman
|Akshay Kumar, Sonam Kapoor, Radhika Apte
|R Balki
|20
|80.56*
|3- Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety
|Kartik Aaryan, Nusrat Bharucha, Sunny Singh
|Luv Ranjan
|20
|73.26*
|5- Pari
|Anushka Sharma
|Prosit Roy
|20
|20.56*
|4- Aiyaary
|Sidharth Malhotra, Rakul Preet, Manoj Bajpayee
|Neeraj Pandey
|25
|18
|6- 1921
|Zareen Khan, Karan Kundra
|Vikram Bhatt
|--
|15.92
|7- Mukkabaaz
|Vineet Singh, Zoya Hussain
|Anurag Kashyap
|--
|9.85
|8- Kaalakaandi
|Saif Ali Khan
|Akshat Verma
|--
|6.12
|9- Nirdosh
|10- My Birthday Song
In this list Padmavat and Padman Performed well but others films could not impress to peoples. 1921 was not so horror movie and this is the sequal part of 1920.