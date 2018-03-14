Have Your Say: What Should Alex Garland Adapt Next?

Yesterday I saw Alex Garland's new film Annihilation
, and loved it. I wasn't the only one either, judging from Kurt Halfyard's review
. Frankly, I would have dearly liked to have seen it in a cinema, but alas: Paramount and Netflix had other plans for the Netherlands unfortunately. It's a spectacle of vision and sound, and it would have been even better on the big screen, getting my full attention.
It's easy to forget this is only Garland's second film as a director. As a bestselling writer, his books have been adapted by others, and he himself has written the script for a number of genre classics already. I went into his first directed film Ex Machina
with some trepidation. Opinions on that one differ
, but it knocked me out with its excellence, having now easily become one of my favorite films of the last ten years.
He's a supertalent, with books, scripts, and now two excellent films under his belt. And I cannot wait to see what he'll be doing next.
That in itself is a fun subject for our question-of-the-week, so here we go: what would you like to see Alex Garland adapt next? What book, series, fairy-tale, videogame or comic would fit his sensibilities and talents best, in your opinion?
Chime in, in the comments below, and HAVE YOUR SAY!!
