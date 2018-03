Have Your Say: What Should Alex Garland Adapt Next?

Yesterday I saw Alex Garland's new film, and loved it. I wasn't the only one either, judging from Kurt Halfyard's review . Frankly, I would have dearly liked to have seen it in a cinema, but alas: Paramount and Netflix had other plans for the Netherlands unfortunately. It's a spectacle of vision and sound, and it would have been even better on the big screen, getting my full attention.It's easy to forget this is only Garland's second film as a director. As a bestselling writer, his books have been adapted by others, and he himself has written the script for a number of genre classics already. I went into his first directed filmwith some trepidation. Opinions on that one differ , but it knocked me out with its excellence, having now easily become one of my favorite films of the last ten years.He's a supertalent, with books, scripts, and now two excellent films under his belt. And I cannot wait to see what he'll be doing next.That in itself is a fun subject for our question-of-the-week, so here we go: what would you like to see Alex Garland adapt next? What book, series, fairy-tale, videogame or comic would fit his sensibilities and talents best, in your opinion?Chime in, in the comments below, and HAVE YOUR SAY!!