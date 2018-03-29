Overlook Coverage Fantasy Movies Manga Movie Posters Festival Reviews How ScreenAnarchy Works

Exclusive Clip From CAPTURING THE FLAG: We Must Have Power

Managing Editor; Dallas, Texas (@peteramartin)
Set to enjoy its world premiere at the upcoming Full Frame Documentary Film Festival in Durham, North Carolina, Capturing the Flag captures a day that is still reverberating throughout the United States.

Synopsis: Capturing The Flag tells the story of Election Day 2016 from the deeply personal perspective of a diverse team of volunteer voter protection workers that represents the final line of protection for each American citizen's right to vote.

Anne De Mare directed the documentary. More information is available at the film's official site.

The film will screen on Saturday, April 8. Watch our exclusive clip below.


Capturing The Flag "we must have power" clip from Anne de Mare on Vimeo.

Anne De MaredocumentaryelectionFull Frame Documentary Film Festival

