Bringing Short Film Back From The Cold

Film started out as shorts, from the Luniere Brother's train arriving at La Ciotat station, Melies' Trip to the Moon, and on to Chaplin and Keaton. Then features grew up bigger and stronger, and shorts became the poor relation.

But I'm an evangelist for short film. The time is right to restore the format’s status – and I'm launching a new website to do it.

why do I say the time is right? Because short films are perfect for our fast-moving, mobile, 21st century lifestyles. Increasing numbers want something to watch on the bus or train, over a coffee, or before bed when it’s too late to start the next boxed-set episode. We want something to share, but we’re tired of endless clickbait and memes. We’re ready for more substantial fare.

Short film is unique in providing stories, humour, excitement and emotion, all in bite-sized chunks.

Some short films get a million views, proving there’s demand. But even good free-to-view films can struggle to get a hundred hits. Why is this?

I make films. Trying to promote my little gems is like trying to sell a house, only there’s no such thing as estate agents (what Americans call realtors). So I decided to set up ShortFilmReviews.video - the world’s first searchable site offering reviews and ratings of new short films.

It will allow readers to pick a genre, length or director, or to exclude (for example) adult content, or pay-per-view films. Then, with just a click, they can watch their choice.

www.shortfilmreviews.video will launch in June 2018, after a crowdfunding campaign to get the first reviews in place.

For the first time, three factors have come together. Cheap production technology, global distribution online, and billions of people with smartphones and tablets and short downtime windows. Add the fourth element – an easy way of finding something to watch – and it’s a perfect storm. I’d go so far as to say that short films are set to boom.

