AVENGERS INFINITY WAR: New Trailer And Poster

Well, here we are. It's a new trailer for Avengers Infinity War and all of the Marvel Universe eggs are one basket. And Thanos has a hankering for an omelet.

We feel we are beyond the point where any more exposition is simply unneeded. Yet. You watch this trailer and you can see why Marvel is simply ruler supreme of the superhero genre. They have been building to this point, the first of two Infinity War movies, and this new trailer shows why they remain the leaders of the pack. Full of bright spectacle, action and humor, they do not make you feel like you've been dragged through the mud or beaten to a pulp.

In these ever growing darker, meaner and regressive times movie audiences are searching for levity and escape and these Marvel films continue to deliver these, in spades. Have a look for yourself below.