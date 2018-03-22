22 years ago, Batman Forever was a failed surrealist masterpiece

When Tim Burton released his vision of Batman in 1989, the resulting film was met with blockbuster figures and massive cultural relevance. One could argue that it changed the movie industry--at least for the first part of a generation, in that it ushered in the previously lackluster Superhero movie genre in a new, more positive light. However, when watching the classic film, it's rather obvious that Burton wasn't necessarily interested in the history of the famous comic book mythology of the Batman universe. It was readily apparent that Burton mostly just kinda dug the whole macabre nature of Batman's origin and the dusky world in which he lived, providing the director with a dimly lit playground where he could let loose his murky affectations. Then, with the success of the original and its sequel well documented, Burton decided to step away from helming the chair of the franchise (staying on as producer), and turned things over to experienced Suspense director Joel Schumacher of "Lost Boys" fame. In doing this, there came a fundamental shift in tone for the multi-million dollar franchise that would stick for many, many years. Schumacher, for all his visual innovations, had a much different vision of the character and universe of Batman, and it's one that would stain the franchise for over a decade until someone named Nolan was allowed to take over a rebooted series and decided to do things like, say, make the bat mobile a...fucking tank. Until then, though, Schumacher would (however briefly) inflict his, shall we say, colorfully ostentatious vision upon viewing audiences. All with diminished returns. When returning to "Batman Forever" this many years later, it is immediately apparent how God damn bizarre Schumacher's vision of this world was. You could see how it all could be initially frustrating to fans of the franchise, given it was such a jarring shift for the character and films. But, at this point, it's all mostly exhausting and confounding in maybe the best ways possible. Unlike its predecessors, "Batman Forever" was bright, colorful and fucking enormously loud. It was clearly Schumacher's vision of what a comic book come to life would look like (minus the original TV show's BAMS and KERPLUNKs). Plus, this version famously included bat nipples. An absurd world full of looming, tilted camera angles, an over the top score ready-made for a big top circus, and cheerfully ridiculous one-liners, "...Forever" easily distinguished itself as painfully unique. Schumacher's Batman (inexplicably replaced by a milquetoast Val Kilmer) was a superficially driven dickhead, who kind of appeared to give a shit, but was (in practice) mostly just tryin' to fuck. Gotham City was transformed from an obvious stand-in for NYC into this dystopian, Gothic monument to someone like a Charles Foster Kane's waking visions--all giant, gaudy, rotting statues amongst a labrynth of concrete and anachronistic engineering. It was off-putting at first to say the least. In practice, this all came off incredibly disingenuous. A surreal parody almost mocking its own existence, seemingly amazed that it could possibly be allowed to spend this much money on such a ludicrous concept--so it just leaned into it. This, of course, gave us gems like a purple-faced, zebra print suited Harvey Dent, a totes blowed up Gotham City version of the Statue of Liberty, and a clearly twenty-something Chris O'Donnell evading Social Services as an "orphan." As an aside, "Batman Forever" also solidified the idea of spending an incredible amount of screentime on a superhero movie mapping out the flavor of the month celebrity villain, or in this case villains (a completely off Tommy Lee Jones's Two-Face embellishing the worst parts of Nicholson's iconic Joker, and a "sure, okay I guess" Jim Carrey's Riddler) and their respective motivations and rattles and hums. In "...Forever," Kilmer is very specifically relegated to the sidelines, showing up every now and then basically to dry hump Nicole Kidman, or to annoy an already annoyed Dick Grayson to say things akin to "muh revenge! lol it won't work for you" over and over again. This is all to say that, more than twenty years removed, this is all wonderfully charming in retrospect and make "Batman Forever" a kind of a failed, surrealist masterpiece. At the time, sure, this and its infamously silly counterpart "Batman and Robin" were quite poorly received (rightly so). However, letting the film's bones settle a bit in its own anarchic lunacy, you can kind of appreciate what Schumacher was going for--at least almost. No, it didn't work, but the fucking BALLS on this man to so narrowly stick to his own fluorescent vomit colored vision when what had come before him had worked so unquestionably well is really very impressive. And, frankly, it's not as if Ol' Joel wasn't totally winking at you--it just came at a time before anyone was willing to have actual silliness in their comic book movies again yet. So, if you wind up wanting to revisit the original Batman franchise, you would be remiss if you don't give "Batman Forever" its due and proper as the wildly subversive piece of pulp that it is.