Yakusho Koji Spills THE BLOOD OF WOLVES In New Yakuza Thriller

A little bit shouty? Yeah, the trailer for Shiraishi Kazuya's The Blood Of Wolves is certainly that but when you've got the brilliant Yakusho Koji anchoring a cast that includes a host of beloved and familiar faces - Miike regular Ishibashi Renji is just one of many - in a story about a corrupt cop drawn into a yakuza conflict via a missing person's case ... well, that's shouting I'm happy to listen to.

Director Shiraishi got his start as an assistant to Yukisada Isao (Go) with his own directorial career really taking off over the past few years and he is clearly now ascending in to the higher ranks of Japanese talent, able to draw this sort of cast and the budgets that this has clearly commanded. Does it appear to be doing anything particularly new? No, not at all. But it appears to be doing what it does very, very well.

Check out the trailer below.