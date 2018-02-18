WHAT THE FILM FESTIVAL 2018 - Fourth Year of Eccentric Cinema Coming This March!

It bears repeating. Here in Toronto we are blessed with an embarrassing abundance of cinematic experiences. Beyond the multiplexes hemorrhaging with the latest, popular fare, small strongholds like The Royal Cinema act as safe harbors and shelters for cinematic oddities and rarities.

But things get especially weird once a year when The Laserblast Film Society presents their What The Film Festival. Founders Peter Kuplowsky and Justin Decloux bomb our brains with the oddest of the odd, the weirdest of the weird. These are films that may otherwise have been lost into the ether had they not tickled the pleasure centers of Kuplowsky and Decloux's minds. As it is, being the generous lads that they are, they want to share their discoveries with their friends so make sure you have the penultimate weekend of March booked of to experience the fourth annual What The Film Festival.