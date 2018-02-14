Watch HOLY F__K: A (S)exorcist Tryst for Valentine's Day!

“Dominate me with that God power!”, the demon implored the priest.

If that sounds somewhat kinky and right up your alley, you’re in luck! After a successful festival run and nine awards, Chris Chalklen’s exorcist romp is available online (and embedded below). A perfect slice of instant gratification, Holy F__K stages the interactions between demon and priest like an encounter between a prostitute and a john (the demon being the latter in this analogy). The demon craves sweet release from the body of a morbidly obese man but does the Father still have it in him to deliver the goods?

If you like what you see, consider heading over to Kickstarter, which is where Chalklen’s next project, Tickle, is looking for support. A far more serious effort in terms of tone, Tickle will turn to Incubus mythology to explore the trauma of domestic abuse. Following in the supernatural footsteps of It Follows and The Babadook, Tickle’s use of the fantastic is sure to pack a punch as an “otherworldly exploration into being a forced object of desire for an aggressively persistent, hyper-masculine monster.”

We’ve included some of the storyboards below and this looks and sounds absolutely fantastic. You can support the project until March 14.