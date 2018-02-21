Tiger Shroff Dance-Fights For Love In BAAGHI 2 Trailer

I hate Tiger Shroff.

Most readers won't really understand what that means, but when you've seen as many shitty Bollywood films as I have, you begin to resent the ones that don't even try to do anything new and the relentless mediocrity thrown at audiences. Tiger Shroff epitomizes all of this for me. The son of a famous actor - Jackie Shroff - whose acting chops are questionable at best, Tiger has already headlined several films that have been critical flops, and with good reason.

But God help me, I kinda want to see his upcoming film, Baaghi 2.

I was not interested in the film at all, having been burned too many times before, but this trailer actually manages to sell the film pretty well. Baaghi 2 is obviously a sequel, and its antecedent is probably best known in these pages for having a plot so close to The Raid that the producers were actually sued for it. However, this new film - while most likely offering nothing new - looks like it might actually be fun in a Dynamite Warrior/John Rambo kinda way, but you know, with dancing.

I still can't really get behind Shroff as an actor, but - and this will sound really dumb - his haircut in the new film is enough to make me look at him a little differently. He still stage fights like he's ballet dancing, and none of his punches or kicks look like they hurt, or even land for that matter, but it's just ridiculous enough that I might be able to look past it just this once.

Baaghi 2 opens in theaters on March 30th and I might even pay to see it.