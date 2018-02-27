SXSW 2018: BLOOD FEST Teaser Delivers As Promised!

It must be noted that if you're going to title your film Blood Fest then you will have certain expectations to live up to. There must be a festival, for one. And it must be bloody. Director OWen Edgerton is aware of this and he delivers on both fronts in the first teaser for his new film, freshly released prior to its premiere at SXSW.

Fans flock to a festival celebrating the most iconic horror movies, only to discover that the charismatic showman behind the event has a diabolical agenda. As attendees start dying off, three teenagers with more horror-film wits than real-world knowledge must band together and battle through every madman, monstrosity and terrifying scenario if they have any hope of surviving.

A deliberate cult film that clearly knows and loves its own particular niche this operates on a surprisingly large scale for a lower budget affair and looks to be packed with charismatic young stars having a blast whilst dousing one another with the red stuff. Yup, this looks like a fun one. Check out the trailer below!