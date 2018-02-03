PROVODNIK: A Girl And Her Ghosts Race To Save Her Sister

Upcoming Russian title Provodnik looks to be an intriguing blend of genres with the November release putting a new spin on the supernatural thriller. The story revolves around a girl (Aleksandra Bortich) able to communicate with ghosts drawing on that ability and help from the local police to save her twin sister - a sister nobody seems to even believe exists - from a maniac.

The supernatural element is very much in force here but the way it's employed skews far more towards the thriller end of the spectrum than to horror, or at least so it would appear from the new trailer. Loads of great visuals here, take a look below!