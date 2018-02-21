LOS ANGELES OVERNIGHT: Neo-noir Secures Distribution + New Trailer

Michael Chrisoulakis’ directorial debut will open in North American theaters on March 9 followed by a digital release via Freestyle Digital Media March 20

Los Angeles Overnight is a neo-noir thriller in the vein of Mulholland Drive and Lost Highway that grips both fans of crime thrillers and cinephiles alike. The film taps into the zeitgeist, exposing the dark side of Hollywood.

Arena Cinelounge is proud to announce it has secured North American rights for Michael Chrisoulakis’ feature film LOS ANGELES OVERNIGHT. The directorial debut of filmmaker Chrisoulakis’ will open in 5+ markets on March 9 to be followed by a digital release through Freestyle Digital Media on March 20. Entirely shot in Los Angeles, The Los Angeles Overnight cast is appropriately peppered with titans of the Hollywood scene including Peter Bogdanovich, Sally Kirkland and recent CineAsia Lifetime Achievement Award recipient Lin Shaye.

Inspired by the L.A. Noir genre and populated with distinct and dynamic characters, Arielle Brachfeld (Consumption) stars as Priscilla, a struggling actress who inherits a bevy of colorful villains after desperation drives her and her gullible boyfriend, a lovelorn mechanic (Azim Rizk, Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk), to steal big from the Los Angeles underworld. No amount of preparation could ever prepare this actress for a blood-soaked role filled with seedy criminals and “hot loot.”

"A deliciously woozy L.A. Noir" Ali Catterall - Total Film reviewer

"Dark, Bold, Mesmerizing..." Dread Central