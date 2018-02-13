Have Your Say: The Next Stage Of Watching Films

So last week, I succumbed to wanting to see the new Cloverfield Paradox
film, and took a subscription for Netflix. It kinda felt like I was the last person in the world doing so, but that's true to my technological consumption nature as a proverbially late adopter.
Of course I haven't seen Cloverfield Paradox
yet, as there is suddenly so much other stuff to watch (being a Yuasa Masaaki and Choi Eunyoung fan, Devilman Crybaby
was instantly irresistible). But whatever I did see or didn't see, I've finally joined the legal streaming community, and I'm wondering what the impact will be on my Blu-ray collecting habit.
It also makes me wonder about watching films in general. Streaming is now the way to go, yet cinema is (for all its travel inconveniences) still my favorite once-off viewing experience, and for owning I want to actually own stuff, so for me Blu-ray isn't out yet (though I haven't jumped on 4K UHD either).
But what will happen next? "The media" are rarely a stable market, and though Streaming has currently gotten its hold (on me, even!), it would be weird to think of it as the final evolutionary stage of film-watching. Our Ben Umstead already asked in this very series of columns what this would mean for the future of Movie Watching
, and what would happen to format preferences and such.
But now I already wonder: what will the next stage be? What will be the next big development be, after streaming?
