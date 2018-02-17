Berlinale 2018: Watch The Teaser For Brazilian LGBTQ Drama HARD PAINT (TINTA BRUTA)

Filipe Matzembacher and Marcio Reolon’s LGBTQ drama Hard Paint (Tinta Bruta) from Brazil will have its world premiere in the Panorama programme in Berlin Sunday night, February 18th. Screen Anarchy is pleased to debut the new teaser for the film which you will find below along with a selection of images in a gallery.

While facing criminal charges, Pedro must grapple with his sister’s sudden decision to move away and leave him behind. Alone in the darkness of his bedroom, he dances covered in neon paint, while thousands of strangers watch him via webcam.

To help give everyone a sense of what the directors are trying to do with their second film here is a excerpt from a press kit that came to us as well.