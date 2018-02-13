FIVE FINGERS FOR MARSEILLES: Watch The Full Theatrical Trailer For The South African Western

We've written quite a lot about the Michael Matthews directed South African western Five Fingers For Marseilles in these pages as the film went on a wide spread and successful international festival run. And with the picture now gearing up for an early April theatrical release in its home territory the full theatrical trailer has arrived for your viewing pleasure. And it's a beauty.

Twenty years ago, the young ‘Five Fingers’ fought for the rural town of Marseilles, against brutal police oppression. Now, after fleeing in disgrace, freedom-fighter-turned-‘outlaw’ Tau returns to Marseilles, seeking only a peaceful pastoral life. When he finds the town under new threat, he must reluctantly fight to free it. Will the Five Fingers ride again?

While we're still waiting for dates to be confirmed, Five Fingers For Marseilles will be coming to cinemas in the US in 2018 as well so let the trailer below tide you over until then!