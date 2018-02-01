NOVEMBER: Watch The New Trailer For The Estonian Dark Fable

Rainer Sarnet's wonderful and weird dark fable November will arrive in U.S. cinemas later this month, thanks to Oscilliscope Pictures.

Based on the best-selling novel Rehepapp by Andrus Kivirähk the strange little film from Estonia captured the hearts and imaginations of everyone during its festival run last year. It is so wonderful that Estonia submitted it as their entry for this year's Academy Awards.

A brand new trailer has been released today, as well as this new poster. Watch the new trailer below.

In this tale of love and survival in 19th century Estonia, peasant girl Liina longs for village boy Hans, but Hans is inexplicably infatuated by the visiting German baroness that possesses all that he longs for. For Liina, winning Hans’ requited love proves incredibly complicated in this dark, harsh landscape where spirits, werewolves, plagues, and the devil himself converge, where thievery is rampant, and where souls are highly regarded, but come quite cheap. With alluring black and white cinematography, Rainer Sarnet vividly captures these motley lives as they toil to exist—is existence worth anything if it lacks a soul?

November opens in New York on February 23 and Los Angeles on March 2.