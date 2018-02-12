SXSW Coverage Festival Reviews Hollywood Features Weird Interviews Indie Interviews How ScreenAnarchy Works

Chattanooga 2018 Announces LIFE AFTER FLASH, SUMMER OF '84 and ROCK STEADY ROW

jackie-chan
Contributor
2
 Sign-In to Vote
Chattanooga 2018 Announces LIFE AFTER FLASH, SUMMER OF '84 and ROCK STEADY ROW

Since its inaugural edition in 2014, the Chattanooga Film Festival (CFF) in Tennesse has developed into an essential destination on the U.S. regional film festival circuit. CFF's programming is defined by a carefully curated mix of arthouse, genre and documentary tiles along with a range of cool guests and unique special events.

The first programming announcments for CFF 2018, which runs from April 5-8, have been made and there is a lot to be excited about it. The festival has grabbed the world premiere of Lisa Down's documentary Life After Flash, which details the career of Flash Gordon star Sam J. Jones. CFF has also announced it's opening and closing night films: Rock Steady Row and Summer of '84 from the RKSS team. Full details about all announced titles and associated guests are provided below.

 
ROCK STEADY ROW | Director Trevor Stevens
 
Rock Steady Row centers around a young college freshman who, after his bike is stolen, lands on a college campus and is compelled to take action against the reigning fraternities and ultimately the dean. | Q&A with Trevor Stevens
 
SUMMER OF ’84 | Directors François Simard, Anouk Whissell, Yoann-Karl Whissell
 
After suspecting that their police officer neighbor is a serial killer, a group of teenage friends spend their summer spying on him and gathering evidence in, but as they get closer to discovering the truth, things get dangerous. | Q&A with François Simard, Anouk Whissell, Yoann-Karl Whissell
 
LIFE AFTER FLASH | Director Lisa Downs
 
*WORLD PREMIERE
 
LIFE AFTER FLASH explores the life of Sam J Jones since his iconic performance as 'Flash Gordon' in the 1980 classic of the same name, and the aftermath of the young stars' clash with one of Hollywood's biggest legends, producer Dino De Laurentiis. 
 
Q&A with star Sam J. Jones, Lisa Downs, and producer Ashley Pugh
2
 Sign-In to Vote
Screen Anarchy logo
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.
Chattanooga 2018Chattanooga Film Festival

More from Around the Web

More about Summer of '84

About ScreenAnarchy Contact ScreenAnarchy Privacy Policy User Agreement Advertise on ScreenAnarchy Community Guidelines
All content © 2004-2016 ScreenAnarchy LLC.