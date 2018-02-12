Chattanooga 2018 Announces LIFE AFTER FLASH, SUMMER OF '84 and ROCK STEADY ROW

Since its inaugural edition in 2014, the Chattanooga Film Festival (CFF) in Tennesse has developed into an essential destination on the U.S. regional film festival circuit. CFF's programming is defined by a carefully curated mix of arthouse, genre and documentary tiles along with a range of cool guests and unique special events.

The first programming announcments for CFF 2018, which runs from April 5-8, have been made and there is a lot to be excited about it. The festival has grabbed the world premiere of Lisa Down's documentary Life After Flash, which details the career of Flash Gordon star Sam J. Jones. CFF has also announced it's opening and closing night films: Rock Steady Row and Summer of '84 from the RKSS team. Full details about all announced titles and associated guests are provided below.