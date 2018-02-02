Berlin 2018: GURRUMUL Trailer Introduces An Aboriginal Music Icon

It was back in 2015 that we first caught wind of Paul Williams' upcoming documentary about Australian aboriginal singer Geoffrey Gurrumul Yunupingu. An enormous gifted singer steeped in the traditions of his native people, you can easily make an argument that Gurrumul was more than a performer - that he was, in fact, a cultural artefact. And sadly it's not a typo that this argument would have to be made in the past tense as Gurrumul himself passed away between then and now, leaving this film as the final record of his life.

Now selected to premiere in Berlin prior to an Australian release in April, the full theatrical trailer for the film has arrived and while I always hesitate to label any film as important, well, this one's important. It's not just gorgeously executed but it also captures a people and a culture who have seldom been given their due. Plus the music is fabulous. Take a look at the trailer below.