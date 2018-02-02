BEFORE WE VANISH: Exclusive Clip From Kiyoshi Kurosawa`s Alien Invasion Sci Fi

A small gift landed in our laps this afternoon by way of an exclusive clip for Kiyoshi Kurosawa`s Before We Vanish. His new alien invasion sci fi lands in U.S. cinemas today from Super LTD, Neon's new shingle.

Three aliens travel to Earth on a reconnaissance mission in preparation for a mass invasion. Having taken possession of human bodies, the visitors rob the hosts of their essence – good, evil, property, family, belonging – leaving only hollow shells, which are all but unrecognizable to their loved ones. Equally hilarious, thrilling, and profound, BEFORE WE VANISH reminds audiences of the continued strength of one of Japanese cinema's most unique auteurs – and the value of the human spirit.