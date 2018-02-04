All The Big Game Spots in One Place! SOLO, A QUIET PLACE, JURASSIC WORLD: FALLEN KINGDOM And More to Come...

The game of games. The opportunity for history to be made tonight. Or will it go to the underdogs? We will know in a couple hours when the spectacle is over the Pepto Bismal finally kicks in!

Screen Anarchy is going to track all the Big Game spots throughout the night. Find them all below with some play by play action. Keep coming back to this spot for more!

Probably the biggest rumor of the night is that Netflix is planning to launch JJ Abrams' produced sequel to Cloverfield right after the game.

1. And the biggest surprise goes to Solo, because Disney said they weren't going to. But they did. Holy Shit! And there is the promise of a trailer tomorrow. Holy shit! Opens Memorial Day, May 25th.

2. When are the trades going to stop calling it John Krasinski's A Quiet Place. Just John? For shame trades. His wife and obviously better half Emily Blunt also stars in it too. Opens April 6th.

3. Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. We think that everyone will agree that the first teaser for Fallen Kingdom was a big of a mess, no? We do not know if this new trailer is going to convince us otherwise, with the toe tapping. But that long taloned reach? That is effective. Opens June 22nd.

4. Red Sparrow. We do not know what this game spot is aiming for. Exposition? Covering the plot points? The journey of Jennifer Lawrence to become the titular character? There is not anything to suggest that it is going to be an action filled thriller. Opens in cinemas on March 2nd.

5. Skyscraper. The next big blockbuster from Dwayne Johnson arrives in cinemas on July 13th. The first trailer features Dwayne running around a burning building in China on a prosthetic leg, throwing axes at bad guys wielding machine guns? That could work.

6. We just got an email that yes, Cloverfield Paradox will roll out after the Big Game tonight on Netflix.