Zach Gayne's Favourite Screen Relics of 2017

Rockumentary/Portrait of Artists

Chasing Trane

Yes, Chasing Trane is a pretty by-the-book Rockumentary - the kind found on cable - but I’m good with that. Coltrane’s rise to prominent artistry is an incredibly inspiring story of what can be accomplished with drive, faith, and astral perspective. The John Coltrane story is as watchable as his music is hypnotizing.

The Last Five Years

David Bowie left us without warning. When the day came we were unprepared. But he was prepared. As it turns out, when Bowie realized that “earth was really dying”, rather than commit himself to his “five years left to cry in”, he undertook two musical undertakings in the privacy of his peers, creating two five-star albums that meditate on existence and leaving it all behind in profoundly sad ways. That this film exists to present us with his final lonesome journey is something of a miracle. I consider Lazarus to be the most powerful dirge I’ve ever seen and heard.

Long Time Running

Like Five Years, we have another account of the departure of a holy soul. This one hits home literally, as The Tragically hip’s Gord Downie was a local hero, one dearly beloved by much of my home and native land for good reason. Downie had a special soul and, with his band of loyal knights, he exercised his voice in magnificent outpourings. Long Time Running captures the farewell tour, not only of his band, but of the golden poet as well, especially considering Downie’s determined eye-to-eye goodbyes with every soul in his tearful audience, desperate to connect with him one last time. It doesn’t make sense to evaluate Long Time Running as a film. It exists for a higher purpose and is therefore invaluable. It exists as a home movie that a lot of Canada can feel a part of. This is the magic of Gord, his cohorts, and his universe.

For the outsider, I would recommend this film. I’m not sure what the experience will be like for you and I’m certainly curious, but before you watch - and I hope you do - please first have a good look at the very last career spanning Tragically Hip concert. You don’t have to watch all four hours, for the unvested viewer the essential final hour could suffice, but FYI, this is easily one of the most important filmed Canadian events of my lifetime and I’ve seldom felt so connected to my country doing what can only be described as collective celebratory grieving.

Mansfield 66/67

Monroe satirist and extravagant 50s exhibitionist, Jayne Mansfield’s legendary meeting with satanist Anton Lavey may not be an entirely true story, but the very fact that it was, at one point, perceived as a good publicity stunt for Mansfield to pledge allegiance to the devil, is in itself enough of a story to make for one of the year’s most entertaining documentaries. Lovers of Hollywood lore, particularly of Anger’s ‘Babylon’ persuasion, will especially find delight in this film, and that will help a certain audience, which I include myself part of, to forgive the filmmakers’ unfortunate camp reenactment angle, which distracts from much stronger material.

As for the sincerity of Mansfield’s intentions in seeking out the company of Anton Lavey and his merry band of black magicians, to quote John Waters, who appears alongside Mary Woronov, Kenneth Anger, and other gluttons for gossip, “I don’t care if it’s true, I just like to picture that - I like the picture”.

Rumble: The Indians Who Rocked The World

Do not underestimate the Native American influence on rock and roll. From the informative proto-delta blues stylings of Charley Patton, to the window-smashing rumpus banned-instrumental roar of Link Wray, to the distinct raunch of Toronto’s Robbie Robertson, Rumble: The Indians Who Rocked The World, makes an epic argument for the profound influence of native culture in the roots music lineage, usually reserved exclusively for African Americans. Rumble, of course, takes nothing away from the African American influence, rather it rightfully suggests the overlooked fact that Natives were just as embedded in the disenfranchised voice of the marginalized, who defined a sacred counter-culture.