YOU SHALL NOT SLEEP: The Final International Poster For Gustavo Hernandez's Horror Flick

Contributing Editor; Toronto, Canada (@Mack_SAnarchy)
I did not ask them to promise but we have been told that this is the final international poster for Gustavo Hernandez's haunted horror film You Shall Not Sleep (No Dormiras)... ... ...

Until it sells into the Asian territories and we get awesome Japanese or Korean versions.

Of course, if that happens then the first you will hear of it will be right here at Screen Anarchy. 

You Shall Not Sleep opened in Hernandez's native Uruguay and in Argentina where he filmed it on January 11th. No word yet if any international genre festivals have picked it up for the circuit or if it has sold to other territories. 

