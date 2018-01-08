YOU SHALL NOT SLEEP (NO DORMIRAS) We Premiere The New International Trailer

As Gustavo Hernandez's latest horror film You Shall Not Sleep (No Dormiras) looks to begin rolling out in LatAm territories this coming Thursday it is time to start looking outward and see what international interest can be drawn to it. Screen Anarchy is pleased once again to premiere new promotional material for the film. This time it is the international trailer. We have two options for everyone: with English subs or without.

In an abandoned psychiatric hospital, a theater company experiments with insomnia for the preparation of a stageplay. As the days without sleep go by, they cross new thresholds of perception, that expose them to the secrets of the place and the energies that inhabit it. When Bianca, a young actress , joins the cast, competing for the lead role, she must survive, not only the intensity of the work and her cast mates, but the unknown force that's pulling them towards a tragic outcome.

Everything we have seen leading up to the film's release points toward jump scare fuel and the spit and polish on the look of the film is terrific too. Here is hoping that those of us outside of the LatAm territories get to see for ourselves what Hernandez has cooked up in You Shall Not Sleep.

