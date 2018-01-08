YOU SHALL NOT SLEEP (NO DORMIRAS) We Premiere The New International Trailer

Berlin / EFM Coverage Festival Reviews Festival Videos All News Horror Movies How ScreenAnarchy Works
In an abandoned psychiatric hospital, a theater company experiments with insomnia for the preparation of a stageplay. As the days without sleep go by, they cross new thresholds of perception, that expose them to the secrets of the place and the energies that inhabit it.When Bianca, a young actress , joins the cast, competing for the lead role, she must survive, not only the intensity of the work and her cast mates, but the unknown force that's pulling them towards a tragic outcome.
Screen Anarchy is pleased once again to premiere new promotional material for the film. This time it is the international trailer. We have two options for everyone: with English subs or without.