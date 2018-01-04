XX Animator Sofia Carrillo Wishes You A Creepy New Year

When all female horror anthology XX premiered at the Sundance Film Festival last year no small amount of attention went to Mexican stop motion animator Sofia Carrillo for her stunning opening sequence and interstitial work throughout. Carrillo is simply an enormous talent so when she sent over a New Year's greeting with a video file attached a couple days ago, well, I had high expectations. And, yep, they were more than met.

This little video features characters from Carrillo's most recent short film Cerulia and we're very happy to share it with you all here. Have a creepy 2018.