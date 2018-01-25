ULTRA-LOW: Trailer Debut For an Indie Movie, About Indie Filmmaking

Here is something that may be of interest to a lot of our friends out there in indie filmmaking land and those of us who remain on the outside looking in.
Nicholas Gyeney’s ‘meta-drama’ Ultra-Low, the story of a group of filmmakers struggling to get recognized by the studio system, will be released later this year and we have been asked to debut the trailer for you here at Screen Anarchy.
Gyeney and his real-life friends/crew will be playing themselves in the film, a filmmaking team trying to get noticed by the studio system. It’s a story many of our own friends are living each day. And this is neat. Somewhere within the film they are working on their next film, a supernatural thriller and love story called The Red Vision.
The new trailer for writer-director Nicholas Gyeney’s “Ultra-Low” starring Lauren Holly, Tami Stronach and Gyeney himself has been released.
Set to be released theatrically and on Demand by Mirror Images Ltd late 2018, the film is a meta-drama that takes an unfiltered look at the lives of an independent filmmaking team as they struggle to break down the doors of Hollywood. It features all of its players as themselves.
Described as a cross between “Clerks,” “Good Will Hunting,” and “Entourage,” the film takes the audience into the tough world of independent filmmaking like no film has before. The story begins with a filmmaking team that’s already sacrificed to make several feature films. While having significant indie budgets and films starring name actors, they can’t seem to get the attention of the industry elite. Upon learning the news that their latest endeavor will not be accepted into any top tier film festival, the team has hit rock bottom. With heavy hearts, they push each other to pick up and move forward on development of their next feature film, a supernatural thriller called “The Red Vision,” in hopes that it will be the one that finally turns heads their direction. As development progresses, the team lands actress Lauren Holly and her voice shines as a guiding light of wisdom for the young filmmakers as they fight through the trenches.
The long game plan for “Ultra-Low” takes it beyond the movie and into producing the film within the film, “The Red Vision”; a supernatural thriller and love story described as a cross between “Insidious,” “Ghost,” and “Unbreakable,” which aims to enter production soon after wrapping production on “Ultra-Low.”
“Ultra-Low” is produced under Gyeney’s Seattle-based production banner Mirror Images LTD (“Second Nature,” “Beta Test,” “Matt’s Chance,” “The Penitent Man”). It filmed in Seattle.