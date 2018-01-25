ULTRA-LOW: Trailer Debut For an Indie Movie, About Indie Filmmaking

Here is something that may be of interest to a lot of our friends out there in indie filmmaking land and those of us who remain on the outside looking in.

Nicholas Gyeney’s ‘meta-drama’ Ultra-Low, the story of a group of filmmakers struggling to get recognized by the studio system, will be released later this year and we have been asked to debut the trailer for you here at Screen Anarchy.

Gyeney and his real-life friends/crew will be playing themselves in the film, a filmmaking team trying to get noticed by the studio system. It’s a story many of our own friends are living each day. And this is neat. Somewhere within the film they are working on their next film, a supernatural thriller and love story called The Red Vision.

Have a look for yourself after the press release.