THIS GIANT PAPIER MACHE BOULDER IS ACTUALLY REALLY HEAVY, And in US Cinemas Next Friday!

Christian Nicolson's indie throwback comedy This Giant Papier-Mâché Boulder Is Actually Really Heavy will be invading US cinemas on January 19th thanks to our friends at Parade Deck Films. If you have not caught any footage from this homage to nuclear age sci-fi cinema we have the trailer below for your perusal.

What happened to the good old days of sci-fi, when spaceships were real models, monsters were made of latex and laser guns were just curling irons painted silver? Now imagine a universe where everything was just like this, for real.