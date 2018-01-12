THIS GIANT PAPIER MACHE BOULDER IS ACTUALLY REALLY HEAVY, And in US Cinemas Next Friday!

Christian Nicolson's indie throwback comedy This Giant Papier-Mâché Boulder Is Actually Really Heavy will be invading US cinemas on January 19th thanks to our friends at Parade Deck Films. If you have not caught any footage from this homage to nuclear age sci-fi cinema we have the trailer below for your perusal.
What happened to the good old days of sci-fi, when spaceships were real models, monsters were made of latex and laser guns were just curling irons painted silver? Now imagine a universe where everything was just like this, for real.
For three ordinary guys Tom, Jeffrey and Gavin, this just became a reality. One minute they were watching an old B-grade movie, the next they’ve been thrust inside the movie itself and find themselves at the helm of a rickety old spaceship. Panic-ridden they stumble into a space battle and make a mortal enemy of the evil Lord Froth while unwittingly saving the space princess Lady Emmanor. Then Suddenly and unexpectedly Jeffrey’s psyche is transformed into the sci-fi character Star Captain Kasimir. Tom and Gavin embark on a quest to find a cure for Jeffrey’s predicament as for all they know they could be next. They must adapt quickly to this new world if they are to survive long enough.