THE CURED Trailer: Ellen Page's Topical Zombie Film

What happens when the undead return to life? Or, if we are to look at the metaphor here, what happens when someone with a violent past tries to re-integrate into society? Well, it's complicated.

In David Freyne's feature debut, The Cured, a cure has been discovered for zombies, but figuring out how to reintegrate them into society is hard. Among the formerly afflicted is Senan (Sam Keeley), a young man haunted by the horrific acts he committed while infected. Welcomed back into the family of his widowed sister-in-law (Ellen Page), Senan attempts to restart his life--but is society ready to forgive him and those like him? Or will fear and prejudice once again tear the world apart?

We've seen a few dramatic takes on the zombie genre of the years, most notably Robin Campillo's They Came Back and the TV series "The Returned", but I don't recall seeing a premise quite like The Cured's.

The trailer has been released by IFC and The Cured simply pulses with provocative parallels to modern issues and looks to be a compelling tale of guilt and redemption.

The Cured hits theaters and On Demand on February 23, 2018.