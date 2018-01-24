TERMINAL: RLJE Films Acquires U.S. Rights For Margot Robbie Thriller

Vaughan Stein’s debut feature film Terminal has been picked up in the U.S. by RLJE Films.
In the dark heart of a sprawling, anonymous city, Terminal follows the twisting tales of two assassins carrying out a sinister mission, a teacher battling a fatal illness, an enigmatic janitor and a curious waitress leading a dangerous double life.
Murderous consequences unravel in the dead of night as their lives all intertwine at the hands of a mysterious criminal mastermind hell-bent on revenge.
Written and directed by Stein Terminal was produced by Margot Robbie, who also stars in the film along with Simon Pegg, Mike Myers and a couple of lads from Lock Stock and Two Smoking Barrels, Dexter Fletcher and Nick Moran.
The branch of RLJ Entertainment is planning on releasing the film in Spring of 2018. Stein has worked long and hard on a bevy of international and Hollywood productions during his career.
The complete press release follows...
RLJE Films, a brand of RLJ Entertainment (NASDAQ: RLJE), has acquired all U.S. rights to Vaughn Stein’s noir thriller Terminal from Highland Film Group, starring Academy Award nominee Margot Robbie (I, Tonya), Simon Pegg (Star Trek), Mike Myers (Austin Powers), Max Irons (“The White Queen”) and Dexter Fletcher (Kick Ass). Written by Stein for his directorial debut, RLJE Films plans to release the film in theaters in the spring of 2018.
“We’re excited to work with Margot Robbie, who not only stars in, but also produced this amazing film,” said Mark Ward, Chief Acquisitions Officer for RLJE Films. “With her passion for the project, Margot leads a talented cast who takes audiences for a mystery ride in this highly anticipated thriller.”
“I am delighted and excited to be working with RLJE on Terminal, who share both our vision and passion for the film,” said director Vaughn Stein. “We are all extremely proud of Terminal and look forward to sharing it with the US audiences later this year.”
In the dark heart of a sprawling, anonymous city, Terminal follows the twisting tales of two assassins carrying out a sinister mission, a teacher battling a fatal illness, an enigmatic janitor and a curious waitress leading a dangerous double life. Murderous consequences unravel in the dead of night as their lives all intertwine at the hands of a mysterious criminal mastermind hell-bent on revenge.
Terminal was produced by Robbie alongside Tom Ackerley (I, Tonya) and Josey McNamara (Dreamland) under their LuckyChap Entertainment banner, David Barron (Harry Potter) of BeaglePug, Highland Film Group’s Arianne Fraser (Barely Lethal), Molly Hassell (The Trust), and Teun Hilte (The White King).
Ward and Jess De Leo from RLJE negotiated the deal with CAA and Alana Crow at Highland Film Group on behalf of the filmmakers.