TERMINAL: RLJE Films Acquires U.S. Rights For Margot Robbie Thriller

Vaughan Stein’s debut feature film Terminal has been picked up in the U.S. by RLJE Films.

In the dark heart of a sprawling, anonymous city, Terminal follows the twisting tales of two assassins carrying out a sinister mission, a teacher battling a fatal illness, an enigmatic janitor and a curious waitress leading a dangerous double life. Murderous consequences unravel in the dead of night as their lives all intertwine at the hands of a mysterious criminal mastermind hell-bent on revenge.

Written and directed by Stein Terminal was produced by Margot Robbie, who also stars in the film along with Simon Pegg, Mike Myers and a couple of lads from Lock Stock and Two Smoking Barrels, Dexter Fletcher and Nick Moran.

The branch of RLJ Entertainment is planning on releasing the film in Spring of 2018. Stein has worked long and hard on a bevy of international and Hollywood productions during his career.

