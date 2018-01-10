Swedish movie "Root of Darkness" celebrates the 100th years anniversary of Ingmar Bergman!

In 2018 master director and film maker Ingmar Bergman would be 100 years old. This giant is still a mark for good Swedish quality. He has entertained millions of people all over the world. To celebrate this we decided to make Root of Darkness which is an homage to his legacy.

"Root of Darkness is a fun horror film from Sweden that

exemplifies everything that is good about low budget, independent

film making: well-crafted and fun story, creative effects and creature creations, and a lot of heart"



"It’s nice to see a movie like this getting a chance to be seen by a wider audience"

- Sean Leonard Horror News Network



In early 2016 Yellow Pig Pictures, Dino Publishing JW and Uprise Pictures have produced a Swedish dish sink horror-drama based on Ingmar Bergman's only scary movie, Wolf Hour. It's done in such a way like Ingmar Bergman would might have directed Evil Dead. Root has a very slow pace and dramatic, dark and theatrical look.





The movie was premiered in Mexico 2016 and has been screened on several festivals since then. It won 2017 for "Outstanding Horror Feature" at







To save budget and still make an interesting movie. The film makers did a lot by themselves. Root of Darkness is jammed with practical special effects such as the 1970's look of monsters, exploding heads, guns, props, costumes and a massive amount of scenery. The complete interior of the cabin with running water cabin built by Gustav and Jesper which is pretty amazing. That excludes the amount of time they spent watching every Ingmar Bergman movie there is available to collect the most suitable lines for Root of Darkness. I wanted my movie to look like it was made in the early 70's. What you see is stuff I've been collecting just to make the scenes correct - Gustav Ljungdahl.

2018 ROOT OF DARKNESS TOUR

This year we are planning for a cinematic experience in the legacy of Ingmar Bergman by make Root of Darkness available on selected cinemas in Sweden. Our next goal is the remaining of Scandinavia.



