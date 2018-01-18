SURVIVORS GUIDE TO PRISON: Danny Trejo's Beautiful Mug Graces Key Art Premiere

Gravtias Ventures will be releasing Matthew Cooke's documentary Survivors Guide To Prison in U.S. cinemas, and on VOD and Digital HD on February 23, 2018.
Screen Anarchy has been tasked with premiering the key art for the doc. As you can see, one of Hollywood's most recognizable faces, that of Danny Trejo, graces it with his signature menace.
Today, you're more likely to go to prison in the United States than anywhere else in the world.
Produced by Adrian Grenier, David Arquette, Christina Arquette, and executive produced by Susan Sarandon, the film features interviews from Danny Trejo, Deepak Chopra, Patricia Arquette, Danny Glover, Cynthia Nixon, Ice-T, RZA, Busta Rhymes, Tom Morello, Russell Simmons, B-Real, Macklemore, Quincy Jones, Q-Tip, Warren G., Chuck D, Brandon Boyd, Jesse Williams and more all giving their insight and tips for surviving the prison system.
