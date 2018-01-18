Sundance Coverage Festival Reviews Documentaries Manga Indie News How ScreenAnarchy Works

Sundance 2018 Preview: Premieres, Episodic, and More

Festivals Editor; Los Angeles, California (@RylandAldrich)
Happy Sundance Film Fest kick off day! Yes the first few films will start running in Park City in just a few hours. If you've been following along with our previews, you've already seen us discuss a few films playing in the Dramatic Competitions & Next, many of the Documentaries, and each and every flick in the Midnight section. We wrap things up with some words on the films in the marquee Premieres section along with a few of the films categorized as Special Events, Kids, and the best-of-other fests Spotlight section. Plus, we sample just a small taste of what's playing in the brand new Indie Episodic section. Let us know what you are excited to see!

High & Mighty
Carlos Lopez Estrada's hilarious series about a dude who gets super powers when he is drunk or high premiered at LA Film Fest but was funny enough to still play Sundance. Estrada also has a the film Blindspotting in the US dramatic competition because he doesn't like to share.

Indie Episodic

