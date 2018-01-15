Sundance 2018 Preview: Dramatic Comps & Next

It's Sundance time once again! And while the indie film world packs their long johns and gets geared up for the festival that starts Thursday, we've got our customary series of previews for you. We can't cover everything, but we'll attempt to point you to a few of the flicks that caught our eye. Here's a look at the US Dramatic Competition, World Dramatic Competition, and Next sections.

Holiday

Danish director Isabella Eklöf makes her feature directorial debut in this badass-looking Turkey-set gangster tale. The film stars Victoria Carmen Sonne.



World Dramatic Competition An Evening with Beverly Luff

Jim Hosking's follow-up to wacky hit The Greasy Strangler is this story of an unhappily married woman who meets a mysterious performer. It stars Aubrey Plaza, Emile Hirsch, Jemaine Clement, and Matt Berry and promises to have much less grease (we hope).



Next American Animals

Bart Layton, the director of the thrilling docu-mash-up The Imposter, returns with this "mostly true" story of an art heist. It stars Evan Peters, Barry Keoghan, Blake Jenner, Jared Abrahamson, Ann Dowd, and Udo Kier.



US Dramatic Competition The Miseducation of Cameron Post

A 13-year-old girl is forced to go to gay conversion therapy in Desiree Akhavan's follow-up to Appropriate Behavior. Chloë Grace Moretz, Sasha Lane, Forrest Goodluck, John Gallagher Jr., and Jennifer Ehle star.



US Dramatic Competition Yardie

Idris Elba makes his directorial bow with this period Jamaican gangster epic set across the 70s and 80s.



World Dramatic Competition Blindspotting

Carlos Lopez Estrada, whose hilarious debut series High & Mighty premiered at LA Film Fest and is playing in Sundance's episodic section, makes his feature directorial debut with this offbeat buddy comedy.



US Dramatic Competition Timeshare

The latest from Halley director Sebastián Hofmann is this Mexican story of two men trying to save their families from a timeshare scam. Luis Gerardo Mendez and Miguel Rodarte star.



World Dramatic Competition Madeline's Madeline

Josephine Decker's latest (Thou Wast Mild and Lovely) is this story of an actress starring Helena Howard, Molly Parker, Miranda July, Okwui Okpokwasili, Felipe Bonilla, and Lisa Tharps.



Next Skate Kitchen

Crystal Moselle's follow-up to The Wolfpack is this NYC-set story of a suburban girl who befriends a group of skateboarding city-dwelling girls.



Next Lizzie

Chloë Sevigny and Kristen Stewart star in this new spin on the Lizzie Borden tale that's helmed by The Boy and The Afterlight director Craig William Macneill.



US Dramatic Competition The Tale

Jennifer Fox's feature narrative debut takes a look at memory through one woman's sexual encounters and stars the en fuego Laura Dern alongside Isabel Nelisse, Jason Ritter, Elizabeth Debicki, Ellen Burstyn, and Common.



US Dramatic Competition Dead Pigs

Rural Chinese lives collide as 1000s of dead pigs float down a river in Cathy Yan's feature debut.



World Dramatic Competition Wildlife

Paul Dano makes his feature directorial debut in this 1960s portrait of a Montana family in crisis that's co-written by longtime GF Zoe Kazan. Carey Mulligan, Ed Oxenbould, Bill Camp, and Jake Gyllenhaal star.



US Dramatic Competition I Think We're Alone Now

Meadowland director Reed Morano follows up her work on The Handmaid's Tale with this apocalyptic romance starring Peter Dinklage and Elle Fanning.



US Dramatic Competition We The Animals

Lola Versus director Jeremiah Zagar returns with this rural New York-set story of three brothers growing up in the shadows of their parents.



Next The Guilty

A Danish 911 dispatcher works to save a kidnaped woman in this feature debut from Gustav Möller.



World Dramatic Competition Sorry to Bother You

LaKeith Stanfield stars alongside Tessa Thompson, Steven Yeun, Jermaine Fowler, Armie Hammer, and Omari Hardwicke in this dystopian story of a telemarketer. Musician Boots Riley marks his directorial debut with this film.



US Dramatic Competition Monsters and Men

Reinaldo Marcus Green's debut feature employs the use of multi-viewpoint narrative techniques to tell this story of a black man killed by police.



US Dramatic Competition Search

John Cho and Debra Messing star in Aneesh Chaganty's feature debut about a father searching for clues to his daughters disappearance by hacking into her computer.



Next